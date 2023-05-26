Millwall boss Gary Rowett believes if Leeds United go down to the Championship next season, loan star Charlie Cresswell could stake a claim for a place in the Whites team.

Leeds academy graduate Cresswell joined Championship side Millwall last summer on a year-long loan to further his development.

He has impressed in his loan spell for the Championship side, scoring five goals and providing one assist from his centre-back position in his 30 all-competition appearances.

Cresswell’s parent club Leeds are currently in second bottom in the Premier League with 31 points from 37 matches.

The Whites have struggled to find their feet the whole season after they appointed three different managers during the process and Rowett knows that relegation is a possibility.

Rowett does not want to be drawn into Leeds’ situation, but is clear that if they do go down then it could boost Cresswell’s chances back at Elland Road.

“It’s not fair for me to comment on other club’s position on their players but I would imagine if Leeds are in the Championship next season, then he would have that experience and a chance of staking a claim for them”, Rowett told the South London Press.

“If Leeds are in the Premier League, then I suppose they would have a conversation of which way they want to go.

“Charlie may be part of that or he may not.

“He has developed well and shown what he is about.

“Another strong season next year and he is not far away from being a Premier League player.”

The Whites will host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Sunday to rescue all three points and hope for Everton and Leicester’s results to go in their favour in order to survive.