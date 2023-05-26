Former Premier League star Chris Sutton thinks that Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United are all set to be relegated on the final Premier League matchday.

With Leicester City, Everton and Leeds United’s Premier League statuses on the line going into the business end of the season, only one of them will survive.

The Whites have struggled to cope with the level of competition in the top flight this term and lost 20 of their 37 league matches, placing just above the already relegated Southampton in 19th.

Leeds appointed Allardyce with four games remaining in the campaign to keep their heads above danger, however, he has only managed to rescue one point in his three games in charge.

Sutton predicted that given the state of the Leeds defence, Allardyce will not be able to keep the Whites safe for the upcoming season and Tottenham will pick up a point on Sunday.

“Leeds boss Sam Allardyce has been driven to despair by how bad his side are at the back and he’s only been in charge for three games”, Sutton wrote in his BBC predictions column.

“That’s why I can’t see Leeds winning this game – and I think they are getting relegated.

“Tottenham don’t deserve many plaudits either, though.

“They have played well so rarely this season that I don’t see them getting a win that would give them a chance of seventh place and European football next season.”

Leeds will host a tumbling Spurs side on Sunday at Elland Road to snatch all three points and hope for Everton and Leicester’s results to go in their favour.