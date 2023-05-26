Manchester United are now only agreeing a price away from capturing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, but the asking price is an obstacle, according to the Independent.

Mount has been unable to agree a new contract at Chelsea and is prepared to make the switch to Manchester United.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on Mount, but the player is willing to continue his career at Old Trafford.

The midfielder is claimed to feel that the system set up by Erik ten Hag at Manchester United suits him.

No price has been agreed though and Manchester United are reluctant to offer the £55m that Chelsea are demanding to let Mount move on.

It is suggested that there is optimism that an agreement to take Mount to the north west will eventually be found.

With just a year left on his Chelsea contract and no agreement on a fresh deal, Mount is tipped to be sold this summer.

Mount has made 35 appearances for Chelsea over the course of this season, scoring three times and providing six assists.