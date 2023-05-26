Torino are determined to hold on to Dutch centre-back Perr Schuurs amidst interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old defender has caught the eye of several clubs this season with his performances for Torino in Italy.

Schuurs’ stock has been on the rise and there is now serious speculation around him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool and Manchester United have their eyes on him and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in snaring him away from Torino.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino are pushing to keep the defender beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

They signed him from Ajax last summer and do not want to lose a player of his quality after just one season.

His suitors are believed to be ready to pay somewhere around €30m this summer in order to move him away from Torino.

Things could change over the coming weeks but for the moment, Torino are planning to hold on to the Dutchman.