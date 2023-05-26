Chris Sutton has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur would be a step down for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou but has conceded that at some point the Australian might want to test himself in the Premier League.

Postecoglou has swatted away the rumours around his future and is insistent that he is focused on winning the treble with Celtic at the moment.

But the speculation is not going to go anywhere and Tottenham are seriously considering poaching the impressive Australian from Celtic and installing him as their new manager this summer.

Sutton stressed that he wants Postecoglou to stay at Celtic and have a crack at doing better in the Champions League next season.

He also feels that Spurs are a smaller club than Celtic and would be a downgrade for him but the former striker admitted that the 57-year-old must be keen to test himself in the Premier League at some point soon.

“I want Ange Postecoglou to stay at Celtic and have a crack at the Champions League next season”, Sutton took to Twitter and wrote.

“And Tottenham Hotspur is clearly a downgrade/smaller club than Celtic but nobody can deny the fact that Ange will want a crack at the Premier League down south at some stage.”

Celtic are desperate to hold on to him but are aware that they may not be able to compete with the Premier League’s finances if a club of Tottenham’s size come calling for Postecoglou.