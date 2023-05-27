Paris Saint Germain’s owners, Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), could reignite their interest in investing in Tottenham Hotspur, according to CBS Sports.

Spurs are currently sitting eighth in the Premier League standings and have failed to secure a top four finish, meaning no Champions League football next season.

The club have regularly been linked with looking for investment in recent months as they try to bridge the gap to the top clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain’s owners QSI have been linked with being potentially interested in Spurs and did hold exploratory talks in January.

And it is now suggested that the Qatari organisation could rekindle their interest in Daniel Levy’s team and pursue a minority stake.

The Qatari sovereign wealth fund owned group is looking for further clubs to invest in.

It remains to be seen if they will turn to Tottenham again as an option, something which would bring them an interest in a Premier League club.

They invested in Portuguese side Braga last year and have been linked with an interest in West Ham United.