Dan Burn admits it is going to be ever tougher for young players to break through at Newcastle United, but is hoping that Elliot Anderson can make an impact.

The Magpies are having a fantastic season as they have already secured a place in the 2023/24 Champions League campaign.

Eddie Howe has completely turned around the team’s mentality and playing style, after he inherited a 19th-placed Newcastle side in November 2021 and steered them to new heights.

Burn believes that the marquee signings since the change of ownership have made a real difference in the team’s performances.

Anderson has been given opportunities by Howe, but Burn believes going forward it will be tougher for young players to break through at St James’ Park and wants the midfielder to be a trailblazer.

“The Geordie Maradona! He’s been so unlucky”, Burn told The Athletic.

“You think about the Liverpool game when Nick Pope was sent off and then the Nottingham Forest game when his header was chalked off.

“With the club able to go out and spend money, it’s going to be harder for players to come through here, but Elliot is such a talent and I really want him to kick on next year.”

The 20-year-old Whitley Bay-born midfielder has made 26 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, starting two of them.

It remains to be seen what role Anderson will play next season with the team needing quality squad depth to compete in multiple competitions.