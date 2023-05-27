Former Leeds United star David Prutton has questioned the transfer strategy of the Whites board and believes that not many of the signings have been successful for the club.

Last season, Leeds managed to escape relegation by a narrow margin and the Whites board spent again in the summer on strengthening their squad so as to avoid a repetition of the struggles of last campaign.

However, despite spending heavily in the transfer market, Leeds have found themselves again deep in the relegation battle and they are on the brink of losing their Premier League status.

Victor Orta has paid the price, being removed as director of football, and Prutton thinks Leeds are suffering from poor recruitment.

The former Whites star is of the view that the players have to take responsibility for the club’s issues this season, but he also believes that Leeds recruitment has also failed to bring in the right players to strengthen the squad.

“I think players have got to take a huge responsibility for it and it would be a cop out for them to point the finger at the board and say it’s the board because players have come in to strengthen the squad which hasn’t happened”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“The real core of that squad that got them up have been the ones that have been there more often than not.

“With the players that have come in, how many would you deem a success?

“There’s not that many that are unqualified successes which then reflects on the recruitment strategy and the type of player that they are going for.”

Leeds are in a three-way relegation fight and in a tricky situation going into the final day of the ongoing campaign.