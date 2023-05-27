Sean Dyche has brushed off suggestions that Everton need to have extra positivity going into their season-defining game against Bournemouth and insists he is confident about his players.

The Toffees are in 17th place in the league table and they will go into the last game of the season with their Premier League safety on the line.

Everton have picked up five points from their last four games and on Sunday they will host 15th place Bournemouth at Goodison Park, knowing a win will guarantee they remain a top flight club.

Many feel that Dyche must work on keeping the players positive heading into the game and mentally ready, but the Toffees boss insists that extra positivity is not the key, with performances what matter.

Dyche stated that he has always been confident about the players at his disposal at Everton and added that going into the final game of the season, his faith in his group is still unwavering.

When asked whether a positive mindset will help his team against Bournemouth, Dyche said at a press conference: “No, I do not think positivity can win you football matches; I think performances win you football matches.

“So inner confidence is a different thing, but I have always been confident with the group.

“I go into every game confident, so that does not change.

“I think the consistencies in performance, the mentality to perform and clarity, so we’ll be looking at that.”

The last time Everton faced Bournemouth at Goodison was in August 2020 and the Cherries claimed a 3-1 victory over them, a result which if repeated would put the Toffees at risk of relegation.