Barnsley manager Michael Duff has insisted that his side can jolt the prospect of Sheffield Wednesday securing promotion to the Championship ahead of the League One playoff final on Monday.

The Tykes finished the league in fourth position this term and subsequently qualified for the semi-final of the playoffs, where they took care of Bolton Wanderers with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The Owls, on the other hand, finished third in the League One standings and registered a scintillating comeback win against Peterborough in their playoff semi-final.

Duff acknowledged that Sheffield Wednesday have had a superb season in League One, but he is sure his Barnsley side can hurt the Owls.

Shrugging off the respective league records, he added that in a one off game, someone can step up and fire Barnsley to the Championship.

“They are the facts, they finished on 96 points, God knows how many goals they scored with loads of clean sheets and 23 games unbeaten and they were 4-0 down after the first leg”, Duff was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.

“But they are in a one-off game with us now and the positive is we know we can hurt them.

“Hopefully someone can step [up] and be the hero. It’s a one-off occasion.

“Who can handle it the best and deliver the best performance?”

Barnsley recorded a league double against Darren Moore’s side this term and will be hoping to get the better of the Owls once again, this time on the biggest stage of all.