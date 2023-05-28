Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts is looking for Harry Kane to score at least twice against Leeds United this afternoon.

Spurs, under interim boss Ryan Mason, are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 57 points, and with one more game remaining until their season concludes, have a chance to get into the Europa Conference League next season.

Kane has been in excellent form for the Spurs this season, scoring 28 goals in the Premier League.

Tottenham head to face struggling Leeds this afternoon and Roberts is hoping Kane can grab another two goals to get to the 30-goal mark.

The former Tottenham defender is keen to forget the season as a whole, but feels that Kane keeps getting better.

Roberts wrote on Twitter: “Happy to forget this season very quickly but I will see you all at Leeds the weekend to hopefully see Harry Kane get to 30 Prem goals!

“In a poor season for the club this man just gets better and better. COYS”

Leeds need to beat Tottenham to stand any chance of surviving in the Premier League this season and gaps may open up for Kane to take advantage.