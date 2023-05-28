Middlesbrough are interested in taking Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer back to Teesside on another loan deal this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Boro signed Archer on loan in the winter transfer window and he played a big part in the side’s run to the playoffs this season.

He scored eleven times in 20 Championship appearances and Michael Carrick was left impressed with his performances in his side’s impressive run.

The Middlesbrough boss was planning to sign the forward on a permanent deal if Boro got promoted to the Premier League.

That did not happen but it has been claimed that Carrick wants Archer back at the Riverside next season.

Middlesbrough are eyeing signing the forward on another loan deal in the next summer transfer window.

He has four years left on his Aston Villa contract and it is unclear what plans Unai Emery has for the 21-year-old striker.

The Aston Villa boss may want to run the rule over Archer during pre-season this summer, while if Villa have European football on the agenda then keeping the striker could further appeal.

But Middlesbrough are very much keen and are hopeful that they will be able to sign him back on another loan deal.