Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Newcastle United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for their end of season clash away at Chelsea this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side have secured a top four finish in the Premier League, but could still finish third, ahead of Manchester United.

To do that the Magpies would need to win today’s game and hope that Manchester United cannot beat Fulham at Old Trafford.

Howe will be without both Joelinton and Javier Manquillo for the game, while Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Nick Pope and Joe Willock remain out.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Matt Targett.

Midfield sees Howe select Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson, while Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Chelsea

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Guimaraes, Gordon, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak

Substitutes: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, Miley