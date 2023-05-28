Fixture: Leicester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to play Leicester City this afternoon.

The Hammers head into the last day Premier League game at the King Power Stadium with little but pride to play for, but Moyes will be keen to finish the league campaign on a high.

Victory for West Ham today could see them finish above Chelsea and in 12th place in the Premier League table.

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca is not available as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

For this afternoon’s game Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at the back he selects Vladimir Coufal, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd and Aaron Cresswell.

Midfield sees the West Ham boss go with Flynn Downes and Declan Rice, while Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

If West Ham need to make changes then there is a bench full of options for Moyes to call for, including Tomas Soucek and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Leicester City

Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell, Downes, Rice, Fornals, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Bowen, Cornet, Ings, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Zouma