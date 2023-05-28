Everton legend Alan Stubbs has urged the players to relish the atmosphere inside Goodison Park today and protect the club’s rich history in their battle for survival in the Premier League.

The equation is clear for Everton on the final day of the season as a simple win over Bournemouth at home will guarantee them safety in the top flight.

Everton have been battling relegation all season but they control their destiny on the final day and Stubbs believes that is a massive thing.

The former Toffees star conceded that he is nervous but he is looking forward to the Everton players producing a performance at home that will protect the club’s rich history in the top flight.

He insisted that the Everton players must relish the atmosphere and almost use it as a galvanising tool to get all three points against the Cherries.

Stubbs took to Twitter and wrote: “Well it’s finally here, in our hands and can’t wait for the game!!

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous but the players have to produce one last performance to protect Everton’s history and reward these great fans!

“Control the nerves, feed off the atmosphere and be BRAVE.”

Everton have spent most of the season hovering around the drop zone but four points from their last three games have given them control of their fate.