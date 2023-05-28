Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that he loathes the fact that the Whites do not control their destiny in the relegation battle on the final day of the season.

The Yorkshire giants have no option but to beat Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon if they are to have any hope of staying in the Premier League.

However, three points will not be enough if Everton win at home against Bournemouth and even a victory for Leicester against West Ham could see Leeds go crashing down to the Championship.

Allardyce conceded that he is livid that on the last day of the season Leeds are not masters of their own destiny.

He admitted that the plan was to get to the final day with control of their fate and stressed that the disappointment is that they could have had that if they had been a little better in the last couple of games.

Asked about the state of the league table going into the final day, Allardyce said in a press conference: “I hate it.

“I said to the players when I came in, I wanted to be in a position where if we win, we stay in the league no matter what.

“That’s not happened.

“I’m disappointed from that point of view because we had the opportunity.”

Leeds have not won a game in the Premier League since the middle of March when they beat Wolves away from home.