Former top flight winger Perry Groves believes that Everton will go down today and Leicester City will stay up.

Everton head into the final day of the Premier League season knowing if they beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park then they will survive.

However, if the Toffees pick up anything less than three points then it opens the door for Leicester to survive by beating West Ham United.

Groves expects it to be a nervous afternoon at Goodison Park and believes Bournemouth will be able to hold Everton to a draw.

He also feels that with West Ham in the Europa Conference League final, their players will be concerned about picking up an injury, further giving Leicester a chance to grab the win.

Groves said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live: “I’ve got a sneaky suspicion that the Everton-Bournemouth game is going to be a draw; I think Bournemouth have a really good record at Everton.

“I think there will a nervousness around Goodison Park. Everton, where are you going to get the goals from? [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin is injured.

“I can see that game being a nervy draw and I can see Leicester beating West Ham.

“If you were playing for West Ham you would not want to be injured for the biggest game West Ham have had since 1980.

“I can’t see the West Ham players being fully at it, I just can’t.”

Leeds United are also battling to survive in the Premier League, but must beat Tottenham Hotspur and hope that Bournemouth beat Everton and Leicester fail to beat West Ham.