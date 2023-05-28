Former Premier League hitman Jan Age Fjortoft believes that Leeds United could have avoided the drop had they persisted with Jesse Marsch until the end of the season.

Needing a win on the final day, together with negative results for both Everton and Leicester City, the Whites ended up on the receiving end of a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

With that ended their brief three-year stint in the Premier League, an outcome that disappointed the former Norway international.

Fjortoft though is of the opinion that the Leeds board should not have made so many managerial changes over the course of the season and needed to persist with Marsch over the course of the whole term to survive.

“Sorry to see Leeds go down!” Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“My opinion: Jesse Marsch would not have been relegated with this team if he would have been there whole season.”

Marsch was sacked in February following a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, with the club’s board worrying that the American was taking them down.

It remains to be seen who will be at the Elland Road helm next term as Leeds settle back into life in the Championship.