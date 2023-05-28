Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has admitted that the Reds’ season in the Premier League has been nowhere near good enough and predicted they will need to return to the 90 plus points total to challenge Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have failed to repeat last season’s success and are currently sitting in fifth place in the league table with their hopes of earning a place in the Champions League are over.

Liverpool are currently 23 points off Premier League champions Manchester City and Klopp has a tough task on his hands to make the team competitive again next season.

Gillespie is of the opinion that Liverpool’s performances against the teams in the bottom half of the league table have not been adequate this season and stressed that they need to improve next term.

The former Reds star also pointed out that the points total they have collected has been nowhere near good enough and insists they will need to get up to 90 points plus to challenge.

“I think our record against the so-called top six has been relatively decent, but some of the teams we have lost points against are at the bottom end of the table”, Gillespie said on LFC TV’s Preview Show.

“That is not acceptable.

“We hope next season that will be improved and I am sure it will be.

“When you look at Manchester City, again, they will probably get 90 points or 90 odd points this season and that seems to be the level and the bar you have to get to.

“For Liverpool to get 66 points, we can get 69 points or something like that, but that is just nowhere near good enough.

“We have to pick ourselves up next season and try to push Manchester City.”

Liverpool will visit St. Mary’s this afternoon to take on Southampton in their last game of the 2022/23 season.