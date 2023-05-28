Leeds’ stay in the Premier League is now at an end and they went out with a whimper, being thrashed 4-1 at Elland Road by an inconsistent Tottenham side.
The Yorkshire club will now have to prepare for life back in the Championship and though they are targeting a quick return, O’Hara has his doubts over whether they can bounce back.
The former Tottenham man thinks Leeds are badly in need of a rebuild and must start quickly as he can see them struggling in the Championship.
“They need a rebuild, a massive rebuild Leeds”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-In.
“They are in big trouble.
“They need a manager in quickly who can actually take the club forward.
“You look at Leicester who have gone down and Southampton, I think are well placed in terms of structure and facilities to come back up, but Leeds, I’m not sure. I think they could struggle.”
Leeds end the season sitting second bottom in the Premier League, five points from safety and having conceded a whopping 78 goals in 38 games.