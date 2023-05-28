Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara thinks Leeds United could struggle in the Championship next season and need to start their rebuild quickly.

Leeds’ stay in the Premier League is now at an end and they went out with a whimper, being thrashed 4-1 at Elland Road by an inconsistent Tottenham side.

The Yorkshire club will now have to prepare for life back in the Championship and though they are targeting a quick return, O’Hara has his doubts over whether they can bounce back.

The former Tottenham man thinks Leeds are badly in need of a rebuild and must start quickly as he can see them struggling in the Championship.

“They need a rebuild, a massive rebuild Leeds”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-In.

“They are in big trouble.

“They need a manager in quickly who can actually take the club forward.

“You look at Leicester who have gone down and Southampton, I think are well placed in terms of structure and facilities to come back up, but Leeds, I’m not sure. I think they could struggle.”

Leeds end the season sitting second bottom in the Premier League, five points from safety and having conceded a whopping 78 goals in 38 games.