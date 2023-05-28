Fixture: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road for their last match of the Premier League season.

The Whites are battling to survive in the top flight and know that nothing less than a win would give them a chance of avoiding the drop.

Even that will not be enough if Everton avoid defeat at home against Bournemouth or Leicester City beat West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season ended in a thrilling 4-3 win for Spurs in north London.

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce picks Joel Robles in goal today, while at the back he goes with Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk.

In midfield, Leeds play Robin Koch and Max Wober, while Weston McKennie and Adam Forshaw start. Jack Harrison supports Rodrigo.

If Allardyce wants to shuffle things around then he has options on the bench that include Willy Gnonto and Marc Roca.

Leeds United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Cooper, Struijk, Wober, Koch, Forshaw, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Meslier, Firpo, Mullen, Roca, Greenwood, Aaronson, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto