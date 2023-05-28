Fixture: Everton vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees know that if they can beat Bournemouth today then that will secure their top flight status, regardless of what relegation rivals Leicester City and Leeds United do.

The earlier meeting between the two clubs this season, on the south coast, ended in a 3-0 win for Bournemouth.

Dyche must make do without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is injured, while full-back Nathan Patterson is also out of action.

Everton have Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while at the back Dyche goes with James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Yerry Mina and Dwight McNeil.

In midfield, Everton have Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi, with James Garner and Amadou Onana supporting Demarai Gray.

Dyche can look to his bench if needed throughout the 90 minutes and his options include Neal Maupay and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Bournemouth

Pickford, Tarkowski, Coady, Mina, McNeil, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Onana, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, Holgate, Keane, Maupay, McAllister, Simms, Welch