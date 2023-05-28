Dominic Matteo has stressed the importance of the Leeds United players working their socks off for the club today in order to get a chance of staying in the Premier League.

Leeds are not the masters of their destiny on the final day of the season and a win might not be enough to keep them afloat in the top flight of English football.

They are depending on Everton to lose at home today to have a chance of staying in the Premier League, along with Leicester City not winning, but Matteo does not want the players to leave anything on the pitch once the final whistle blows at Elland Road today.

He stressed that Tottenham are not playing well and believes Sam Allardyce’s message to the players will be to put in that one last-ditch effort to get a win and give themselves a chance of remaining in the Premier League next season.

The former White admitted that Leeds will need luck to be on their side today but most importantly, the players need to produce a performance first at home.

Matteo said on LUTV: “We can’t leave anything on the pitch against Tottenham.

“And they will come thinking that they can get somewhere because of the way we are playing, but they are not playing brilliantly themselves.

“The manager, Robbie Keane and Karl Robinson will be saying to the players get out there, put a proper shift in for this club and give us a chance to stay in this league.

“That’s all we need – a little chance and a bit of good fortune – and it gives us an opportunity.”

Leeds have not won a Premier League game since the middle of March and that will need to change today if they are to have an opportunity of staying in the Premier League.