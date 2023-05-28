Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Fulham boss Marco Silva, who is rejecting a proposal from Saudi Arabia, according to the Evening Standard.

Silva has been a big success at Craven Cottage and Fulham are keen to keep him in his post, with talks on a new contract ongoing.

Under the Portuguese, Fulham secured a quick return to the Premier League last season and have flourished this term.

Tottenham are in search of a new manager and have noted Silva’s exploits at neighbours Fulham.

And it is claimed they could yet turn to the Portuguese to take over in north London after they were snubbed by Feyenoord coach Arne Slot.

The 45-year-old Fulham manager has just a year left on his current contract and a £6m fee could buy him out of it.

Silva has an offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, but he is poised to turn it down.

It remains to be seen if Spurs make a move for Silva and whether switching to the Daniel Levy led club appeals to the former Everton boss.