Former Scotland international Andy Gray has questioned why Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is being considered for the Tottenham Hotspur job but Brendan Rodgers is not.

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new manager and Celtic boss Postecoglou has been linked with being a strong contender to take over in north London.

The Australian has just scooped up another Scottish Premiership title at Celtic and his work has earned him admirers south of the border.

Rodgers is available following his departure from Leicester City and former Scotland star Gray does not understand why he is not in the conversation but Postecoglou is.

He feels that Rodgers has far more to commend him, including managing bigger clubs and big players.

“What has Postecoglou got and done that Brendan Rodgers hasn’t bettered?”, Gray explained on beIN SPORTS.

“Rodgers has got so much more experience about this league and managing big clubs and managing big players, as he did at Liverpool.

“I don’t get that one.”

Rodgers is likely to have a number of offers on the table to return to management this summer and it remains to be seen if the Northern Irishman is back in the game when the new campaign kicks off.