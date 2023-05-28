Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes Sam Allardyce’s time is past and admits he would not have appointed the manager in the first place.

Allardyce was given four games to try to keep Leeds in the Premier League, but his failure was confirmed on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur won 4-1 at Elland Road, relegating the Whites.

The veteran manager’s contract with Leeds runs out in the coming weeks and he has left the door open to potentially remaining in charge.

Redfearn thinks that Leeds now need to look at a young manager to bring them back up and admits he would not have brought Allardyce in.

The former Whites boss believes that Allardyce’s time as a manager has now gone and it was clear to see from the Tottenham game.

“You can’t keep chopping and changing managers because the idea is to build things”, Redfearn said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I wouldn’t have taken Sam on in the first place. His time has gone. He’s been a good manager [but] his time’s gone.

“You could see that today in what he did.

“Leeds need to find somebody who is going to go with a bit more direction and the direction has got to come from the top.

“Whoever buys the club needs good advice from football people.

“It needs a good up and coming young manager and he needs a big say in who comes in.”

Whoever takes over at Elland Road will be tasked with making sure that Leeds’ stay in the Championship only lasts for one season, given the financial hit relegation will take on the club.