Aston Villa and West Ham United are among the clubs who are interested in snapping up Jack Harrison from relegated Leeds United this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Harrison recently signed a new contract with Leeds but that is unlikely to stop him from the Whites this summer.

He was close to joining Leicester City in the winter window and is now almost certain to leave Leeds, who will be playing in the Championship next season.

The winger has suitors in the Premier League who are ready to take advantage of Leeds’ situation and snap him up from the Elland Road outfit.

And it has been claimed that Villa and West Ham are two of the clubs who are keen to get their hands on Harrison.

David Moyes is a big admirer of the winger and is pushing to take the player to the London Stadium this summer.

But Aston Villa have the draw of European football next season and are pushing to convince Harrison to join Unai Emery’s squad.

Leeds are almost certain to lose the winger and are preparing for Harrison’s departure this summer.

Harrison has a relegation release clause in his deal.