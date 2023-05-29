Liverpool have a bid on the table for a permanent move for Reds star Fabio Carvalho from a club abroad, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds from Fulham last summer, but has yet to seal his place in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Carvalho made a total of 21 outings for Liverpool this season and only managed seven starts for the Anfield outfit.

Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League this season and fingers have been pointed at their midfield for their failure.

The young midfielder is highly rated at Anfield and several clubs are interested in taking Carvalho on loan next summer.

However, it has been claimed that a club from abroad have submitted a bid to take the 20-year-old away from Anfield on a permanent basis.

It has been suggested that Klopp is aware of the situation regarding Carvalho’s future and the player also wants the right project before making his decision.

In addition to the permanent offer, there are also loan proposals from clubs in the Premier League.

Klopp’s side will look to bring in reinforcements in the summer to strengthen the midfield area and it remains to be seen whether the youngster will be part of Klopp’s midfield next season.