Burnley have joined the race in monitoring the situation of Belgium international striker Divock Origi this summer, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 28-year-old striker has been a bit-part player at AC Milan this summer and the Serie A giants are open to offers for him.

The former Liverpool striker has attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and Turkey ahead of the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa and West Ham are amongst the clubs who are keeping their eyes on Origi ahead of the transfer window.

And it has been claimed that even Burnley are now keeping tabs on the forward’s situation at AC Milan.

The Clarets dominated the Championship to get promoted but Vincent Kompany knows that he will need several additions to his squad to survive in the Premier League.

The Burnley boss is keen to add more attacking options to his squad and Origi is one of several strikers the club are tracking.

Kompany is keen to bring in a few players who have the experience of playing in the Premier League and the AC Milan striker ticks that box.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley’s interest develops into a concrete offer for Origi in the coming months.