Aberdeen have a broad agreement in place to sign Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool on a permanent basis, but the player is taking time to weigh up his options, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder came through the academy ranks at Liverpool and has made three senior appearances for the club.

Last summer, Liverpool sent Clarkson on loan to Scottish outfit Aberdeen, where he has impressed with his performances.

Clarkson racked up 38 outings for the Dons this season, netting six goals and laying on nine assists in the process.

The Liverpool midfielder is highly rated at Pittodrie and Aberdeen boss Barry Robson wants to secure Clarkson’s signature on a permanent basis.

Clarkson has a year left on his Liverpool deal, but Aberdeen do have an agreement in place to sign him from the Reds.

Aberdeen are leading the race for the midfielder’s signature, but talks are on hold with the player regarding personal terms as Clarkson wants to explore his options before committing to the Dons.

Reading, who got relegated to League One this season, also want to sign Clarkson on a free transfer and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 21-year-old.