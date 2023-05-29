Jean-Philippe Mateta is prepared to push for a move away from Crystal Palace this summer in search of regular football next season and a loan is the most likely method of his departure.

The 25-year-old forward made 29 Premier League appearances this season but only six of them came in the starting eleven.

He has failed to settle at Crystal Palace and played just 753 minutes in the Premier League in the just-concluded campaign.

Mateta’s future at Crystal Palace is expected to come under the scanner before the start of the summer transfer window.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Mateta wants to move on from Selhurst Park in the summer.

He is not happy to regularly sit on the bench at Palace and wants to leave in search of regular first-team football next season.

The forward is waiting for offers to land on his table and is likely to demand regular football from any of his suitors.

It is suggested that the most likely method of his departure from Crystal Palace will be a loan move, either with or without an option to buy.

Mateta joined Crystal Palace from German side Mainz, initially on loan.