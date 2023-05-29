Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident of convincing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to move to Old Trafford amidst interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ten Hag has already stressed the importance of continuing investment in his squad in the summer to move forward after securing Champions League next season.

The Manchester United manager has prioritised signing a striker and dynamic number eight, a position which Mount could fill.

The midfielder seems certain to be leaving Chelsea this summer and is being courted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mount has not made a decision yet but Ten Hag is confident that he will be able to sell a move to Old Trafford to the England star.

The Manchester United manager is an admirer of the player and wants his dynamic presence in his midfield next season.

Chelsea are still hopeful of convincing the player to sign a new contract but for the moment he seems to be heading for the exit door.

Mount is also said to be angling towards a move to Manchester United despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Securing Champions League football could help the Red Devils beat Liverpool to Mount’s signature much to the frustration of Jurgen Klopp, who identified the Chelsea star as a key target.