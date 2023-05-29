Everton are weighing up making an offer for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, it has been claimed in Brazil.

With Premier League survival secured, Everton are now planning for the summer transfer window with hope.

While it is still unclear whether Everton will have much to spend this summer, the club are plotting to bring in significant reinforcements in the next transfer window.

Everton struggled for goals this season and Sean Dyche wants to add more attacking depth to his attack ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

And according to GOAL Brasil, the club are considering making an offer for Corinthians striker Alberto.

The 22-year-old has emerged as an option for Everton but they are yet to make any formal bid.

However, they have been in touch with his representatives and are trying to understand the conditions for a deal.

He joined Corinthians on a free transfer in January after a loan stint with the club and has scored 16 times in 53 appearances for the club.

Everton are mulling over whether to try and take him to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.