Andy Couzens has admitted that Leeds United will now be staring at a massive rebuild under a new manager over the summer if they are to bounce straight back up from the Championship.

Leeds’ relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season when they lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Everton’s 1-0 victory against Bournemouth made any result for Leeds irrelevant but they were again poor and displayed all the frailties that dropped them back to the Championship after three seasons in the top flight.

Couzens insisted that Leeds need to rebuild from scratch under a new management team over the summer and carry out a massive overhaul of the squad.

He stressed that the Whites remain a big club but indicated that a proper rebuild is going to be key if they are to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

The former Leeds star took to Twitter and wrote: “Definitely not the result we wanted yesterday.

“Now we have to rebuild from the top and quickly to get ready to bounce straight back next year.

“Players going to leave, players going to come in.

“New management team, big rebuild, but we are still Leeds, see you all next season.”

Leeds could get new owners soon with the 49ers Enterprise expected to take over from Andrea Radrizzani.