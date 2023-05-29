Turkish giants Galatasaray have contacted the agent of outgoing Rangers star Alfredo Morelos to discuss the possibility of a move to Turkey once the Colombian’s contract with the Gers expires.

The 26-year-old, who has been one of the mainstays of Rangers attack since 2017, is set to leave the club at the end of this month once his contract expires.

Turkish league leaders Galatasaray are showing keen interest in securing his services when he becomes a free agent.

In fact, according to Turkish outlet Takvim, Galatasaray have even contacted the agent of the player to discuss the possibility of a move.

Morelos’ agent has been asked about his client’s financial demands before Galatasaray can make further moves.

The Colombian is believed to have already made enquiries regarding life in Turkey from those he knows.

It now remains to be seen whether Morelos and Galatasaray can agree terms about a possible move in the summer.

Over the course of his six-year-long stay in Scotland, Morelos managed to feature in 269 games making 182 goal contributions.