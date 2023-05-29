Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has revealed that he would lean on assistant manager Karl Robinson’s knowledge if he stays at Elland Road beyond the summer.

The Whites have now been relegated from the Premier League this season after a three-year stint in the English top flight.

They looked to Allardyce as their third manager of the season earlier this month in an effort to keep their heads above water.

But Allardyce, regarded as a survival specialist, could not lead the Yorkshire outfit to the safety zone and did not win any of his four matches in charge.

The jury is out on whether Allardyce will stay on at Elland Road in the Championship next season, but the manager has indicated that if he does stay then he will rely on the experience of assistant Robinson.

Acknowledging Robinson’s knowledge about the lower leagues, the Whites boss emphasised that he would look to talk to his assistant manager after Leeds have taken a decision on their managerial position.

“Karl knows more than me, to be fair, about the Championship”, Allardyce was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“So I would look at and talk to him if we end up sorting everything out here and see what the better direction would be to go.”

It remains to be seen whether the Elland Road side stick to Allardyce in a bid to get promoted immediately or look to anyone else ahead of next season’s campaign.