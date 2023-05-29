Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has hailed Will Hughes as an important player and is sure that he will shine brightly for the Eagles next season.

The Eagles confirmed McArthur’s departure last week as the Scot’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month.

The 35-year-old midfielder played in his final match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday when he came on as a 67th minute substitute for Cheick Doucoure.

McArthur’s final game in red and blue could have ended in a loss, but his team-mate Hughes saved the day with his first ever goal for Crystal Palace, making it 1-1 for the day.

The Scot feels that even though Hughes has not played an extensive amount of football this season, he will be a fantastic player for Crystal Palace in the upcoming term.

“We needed it. It was a big moment in the match”, McArthur said to his club’s in-house media.

“He’s probably not played as much as he’d have wanted this year, but the last couple of weeks he’s really stepped up.

“He’s a terrific player and he’ll be a brilliant player next year for us.”

Hughes played 27 times for the Eagles in the league this season starting only seven of those matches, scoring and assisting once.

It remains to be seen how much football Hughes will get next season and whether he can prove McArthur right by playing a pivotal role for Crystal Palace.