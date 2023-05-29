Juventus could look to be flexible on the way Tottenham Hotspur pay for Dejan Kulusevski if Spurs do want to keep the winger.

Antonio Conte brought Kulusevski to Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal in the winter of 2022 and he made an instant impact.

Spurs would have had to sign Kulusevski on a permanent basis this summer if they had qualified for the Champions League, but as that has not happened they are free to decide what to do.

Kulusevski is in the dark over his future, despite preferring to stay at Tottenham, and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his entourage are waiting to hear what will happen.

It is also suggested that Juventus could look to be flexible on the method of payment which Tottenham use to pay €35m to sign him.

Whether such flexibility would be enough to tilt Tottenham towards buying Kulusevski remains to be seen.

Tottenham still do not know who their manager will be for next season, while they also lack a director of football.

As such it remains unclear what Spurs’ position on Kulusevski’s future will be and it remains to be seen what the player’s destination will be next summer.

Kulusevski is also drawing interest from Lazio.