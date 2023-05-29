Juventus are still looking to sell Weston McKennie, with Leeds United not signing the American now following relegation, according to CBS Sports.

McKennie joined Leeds on loan in the winter transfer window and has been a regular in a team that have been relegated to the Championship.

The United States international rarely impressed and has been criticised for his performances in a Leeds shirt.

He would have joined permanently in the summer of Leeds had stayed up, but their relegation now means he is returning to Turin.

It has been claimed that he is still not part of Juventus’ plans going forward and the Italian giants are open to offers for him.

Juventus want to sell McKennie and are looking for a fee of around £30m from his potential departure.

However, he failed to impress in England and it remains to be seen whether any club will be willing to pay such a figure for him.

Juventus will not have Champions League money next season and need to raise funds by selling fringe player such as the USA international.