Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s pursuit of Sampdoria has hit a roadblock as he is some way away from reaching an agreement with the club’s current owner.

Sampdoria are preparing for life in Serie B next season and their current financial struggles mean that the club are up for sale.

Radrizzani has put together a consortium, which also includes Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners, in order to try and buy the club.

The Leeds chairman has had multiple meetings with the Sampdoria board to convince them that he is going to be the right custodian of the Italian outfit.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Radrizzani is far away from getting an agreement done for Sampdoria.

Massimo Ferrero, the current Sampdoria owner, is fighting tooth and nail to get the best deal possible.

He is not prepared to sell the club at a cut price fee and has rejected the current offer on the table from Radrizzani’s group.

It has been claimed that the two sides are on different planets when it comes to their respective valuations of Sampdoria.

Radrizzani is still pushing to buy the club but has work to do if he is to get a deal done with Ferrero’s camp.