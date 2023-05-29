Neil Redfearn is of the view that Leeds United just did not have enough quality players to survive in the Premier League this season.

Leeds’ 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday condemned them to relegation to the Championship following a season of trials and tribulations.

Everton’s 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth made any result at Elland Road irrelevant but the performance from the Whites was a symbol of their ineptness this season.

Redfearn conceded that it is as hard to complain as the Leeds squad this term never had the required amount of quality to survive at the top level.

He pointed out that Leeds did spend money on the squad over the last few transfer windows and emphasised bringing in young players but admitted that it is clear that the players are just not good enough to play in the Premier League.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds post match: “I look at Leeds and they have not got enough players who are good enough to play at this level. It’s as simple as that.

“And it isn’t as if they haven’t got the money to do it because they’ve spent a lot of money.

“They’ve invested a lot in youth, so get them in, put them in, they are good enough and old enough.

“But there has been none of that for me because they are obviously not that good are they?”

Leeds will now have to find a new manager and a new director of football ahead of the crucial summer transfer window.