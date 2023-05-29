Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is focused on life at the Camp Nou, it has been claimed in Spain, amid links with Premier League giants Liverpool.

Kounde, 24, joined the Spanish giants from Sevilla on a five-year contract last year after being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

The French international has made 38 appearances in all competitions for La Liga champions Barcelona this term and has only been booked twice.

His performances this season have further buttressed his reputation and Liverpool are claimed to be keen to secure the services of the centre-back ahead of next season’s campaign.

But, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Kounde is only thinking about Barcelona amid interest from the Anfield outfit and his idea is to see himself at Nou Camp beyond the summer.

Liverpool have finished the season fifth in the Premier League table and they are eyeing improving upon their displays this season in a bid to return to the top four next season.

The Reds are tipped to appoint Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director as a part of a rebuild at Anfield this summer.

And it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can turn Kounde’s head or look elsewhere failing in order to bolster their defensive ranks.