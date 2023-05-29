Liverpool have turned down a bid for Fabio Carvalho from an unnamed Champions League club regarding a permanent move, but a loan move in the summer is on the cards, according to Sky Sports.

The Reds spent a transfer fee in the region of £7.7m to bring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder to Anfield from Fulham.

Carvalho managed to rack up only 13 league games for Liverpool this season but started only one game after Christmas.

The Portuguese has piqued interest from several clubs with his performances and clubs are eyeing a loan move for the 20-year old.

It has been suggested that Liverpool have received a transfer bid to take Carvalho away from Anfield in the summer from a European outfit.

However, it has been claimed that the Merseyside outfit rejected the bid from the unnamed Champions League team.

Liverpool have already turned down many loan offers from Premier League outfits for the young midfielder, but a loan in the summer is more likely for the player’s development.

Reds boss, Jurgen Klopp, rates Carvalho very highly and believes that he is a player for the future.