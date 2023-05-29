Newcastle United linked winger Raphinha has decided that he will not be leaving Barcelona under any circumstance, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United last summer and has been an important part of the squad this season.

Barcelona need to raise funds to meet La Liga’s strict financial rules in order to strengthen their squad this summer.

Raphinha has been identified as one of the players who could be sold for financial reasons in the next transfer window and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are claimed to be keen.

But according to Catalan daily Sport, Raphinha has made it clear to his entourage that he will not be leaving Barcelona.

He is happy at the Nou Camp and wants to continue to playing under Xavi Hernandez next season.

Raphinha rejected a move to Chelsea last summer and waited for Barcelona to get a deal done with Leeds.

Newcastle can offer Champions League football to Raphinha, but he is settled in Spain.

Raphinha is now clear about wanting to stay on at the Nou Camp and he has no interest in entertaining any offers to leave Barcelona.