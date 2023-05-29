Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed that the Black Cats opted against making Edouard Michut’s loan permanent due to failing to come to an agreement regarding his future.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Sunderland on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer with an option to buy at the end of season.

Michut impressed during his loan spell, making 24 league appearances and helping Sunderland reach the playoffs.

Despite a good loan spell at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland decided not to trigger the option to buy clause in Michut’s contract.

The Sunderland sporting director admitted that Michut is a brilliant youngster and added that the club had several discussions with the midfielder’s camp regarding his future.

Speakman revealed that Sunderland failed to come to an alignment regarding Michut’s future and were not entirely sure about a permanent move for the youngster

“That was a loan with an option for us”, Speakman was quoted as saying by The Northern Echo.

“I think the natural thing that everyone expects is the boy has done really well and we’ll trigger the option.

“But for us it had to be the right conditions, both from a contractual perspective and his perspective.

“We had lots of conversations.

“Edu is a top young man and I think he’ll have a really successful career but when we got down to the details there just wasn’t as much alignment as we felt comfortable with and that’s why we decided not to pursue.”

Michut made a total of 28 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland and scored a goal in their 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United in March.