Manchester City legend Pablo Zabaleta feels that Newcastle United will need four or five world-class signings to win the Premier League title.

The Magpies saw a takeover by a Saudi-led consortium in 2021, which has left them on paper the richest club in world football.

They have just finished fourth in the Premier League standings this season and have earned a Champions League slot for next season after a 20-year hiatus from Europe’s top club competition.

Newcastle are now linked with several players to bolster their ranks next season as they are eyeing improving upon their performances this term.

And Zabaleta believes that the Magpies will need to sign four or five world-class players if they want to push to win the Premier League.

Talking about Manchester City’s takeover in 2008, the ex-Premier League star said that the Cityzens also took four years to win the league and in the beginning, they were not ready for the challenge posed by the big guns.

“What I would say to Newcastle fans is that congratulations to them”, Zabaleta said on ESPN FC.

“But I think in the Champions League or to win the Premier League, they will probably need four or five world-class players.

“It took four years to win our first Premier League.

“That was not in the beginning because we were not ready mentally especially to fight against Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal at that time.

“But after four years, with world-class signings, four or five of them, we were a really strong team and we won FA Cup first and then Premier League.“

Four-time English top-flight winners, Newcastle won their last major domestic trophy in 1955.

They are expected to now splash the cash this summer as they prepare to host Champions League football.