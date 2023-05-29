Ex-Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr is of the view that Aston Villa will benefit from Unai Emery’s knowledge of the Spanish transfer market to bring in talented players for relatively small transfer fees.

Emery replaced Steven Gerrard at the helm of Aston Villa in late October after the Englishman oversaw a series of disappointing results that resulted in the Midlands club being in a relegation battle.

After taking charge of Aston Villa, the 51-year-old Spanish tactician steadied the ship and guided Aston Villa to a seventh-place finish, ensuring a place in the Europa Conference League playoff round next season.

Kerr is of the opinion that Aston Villa are in good shape and believes that the Midlands club will have the money to spend in the summer after a high finish in the league table.

He also pointed out that Emery, with his experience in Spanish football, will be able to pick good players for a relatively cheap transfer fee to improve the squad.

“They are in good shape and I am sure they will have money to spend this year”, Kerr said on Off The Ball.

“He would be able to look at the market now and from his knowledge of the Spanish game, probably pick up a couple of, let’s say, relatively cheap and good players because he has been good at that.

“So all compliments to him and his players; they have had a really good season.

“Finished above some of the more feature clubs with bigger money, with the likes of Spurs and Chelsea finishing further down the table than Aston Villa.”

On Sunday, Aston Villa managed to beat Brighton 2-1 with the help of Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins to seal a seventh place finish.