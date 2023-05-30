Barcelona sporting director Deco believes he can convince Raphinha to leave this summer if necessary, it has been claimed in Catalunya, which would be a boost to Newcastle United’s hopes of landing him.

The former Barcelona and Portugal midfielder represented Raphinha until recently and negotiated his move to the Catalan giants from Leeds United last summer.

He is now the new sporting director of Barcelona and has been tasked with the job of finding ways to sell players in order to raise funds in the coming months.

Barcelona are currently struggling to meet La Liga’s strict financial rules and Raphinha is one of the players who is being seen as a prize asset that can be monetised this summer.

The Brazilian has reportedly made it clear he has no interest in leaving Barcelona despite interest from Champions League new boys Newcastle, who are claimed to have even made a verbal offer.

The plan is to keep him at Barcelona as well but according to Catalan daily Sport, Deco is confident that if needed he can convince the player to leave.

The new Barcelona sporting director is confident of raising funds without the need to sell Raphinha.

The winger does not want to leave and Deco is also intending on keeping him at the Nou Camp this summer.

However, he is confident that if push comes to shove and Raphinha needs to be sold, he can change the player’s mind.