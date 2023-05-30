Ex-Hibernian star Tam McManus has insisted that Hibs would have beaten Hearts at the weekend had star forward Martin Boyle played in the match.

Boyle’s second spell with Hibs was marred by a knee injury after his arrival at Easter Road last year.

The Scotland-born Australia international last played for Hibernian in October and the 30-year-old forward had to go under the knife due to his injury in December.

Before being afflicted with the injury, Boyle made 12 appearances for Hibs and slotted home five times besides bagging an assist.

And McManus believes that the Easter Road outfit would have subjugated Hearts on Saturday had the star forward been able to make an appearance that day.

He dubbed Boyle’s return from the devastating injury a positive aspect for the side next season due to his ability to affect games.

“Winning back-to-back derby games and finishing above Hearts would have been great”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“But it wasn’t to be but his [Lee Johnson’s] job is secure and it’s imperative there is a huge improvement and a positive start to next season.

“Kevin Nisbet is most probably going to be sold this summer so he’ll need to be replaced.

“On the plus side there will be the return of Martin Boyle and had he been playing at Tynecastle on Saturday, then I believe Hibs would have won the game as he’s a difference maker.

Hibernian have finished the season fifth in the championship split of the Scottish Premiership table.

And they are eyeing strengthening their squad next season to improve upon their performances this term.