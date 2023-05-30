Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh’s permanent switch to Luton Town is not a foregone conclusion at the moment, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Drameh spent the second half of the season at Luton and played a major part in helping Rob Edwards’ side to get promoted to the Premier League.

However, on the other side, his parent club Leeds have been relegated to the Championship after finishing 19th in the Premier League table.

There is an expectation that Luton will now try to agree on a deal to sign Drameh on a permanent deal this summer as Edwards is an admirer of the player.

But it has been claimed that his permanent switch to Kenilworth Road is not a foregone conclusion this summer.

Leeds are interested in keeping Drameh at the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

The Whites are in contact with the player and his representatives to provide assurances over playing time if he decides to stay at Elland Road.

However, his contract will need to be sorted out if he stays at Leeds as his current deal has a year left on it.

Leeds are expecting an exodus of players this summer but Drameh is someone they are keen to convince to stay at the club.